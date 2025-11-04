Insights into Liberty Formula One Group's Upcoming Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Formula One Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Liberty Formula One Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.31, leading to a 0.93% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.52 0.37 0.17 EPS Actual 1.52 0.05 -1.05 0.48 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 6.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $90.63 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.