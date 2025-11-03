Earnings Outlook For Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Select Water Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Select Water Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Select Water Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.06 0.08 0.14 EPS Actual 0.10 0.08 -0.01 0.15 Price Change % -6.00 -11.00 -5.00 26.00

Select Water Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Select Water Solutions were trading at $11.56 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Select Water Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.