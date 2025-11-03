Examining the Future: Stoke Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stoke Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

The announcement from Stoke Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 24.98% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stoke Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.61 -0.54 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.40 1.90 -0.18 -0.47 Price Change % 25.00 1.00 -7.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics were trading at $30.04 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Stoke Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Stoke Therapeutics.

With 5 analyst ratings, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 3.46% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ardelyx, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Ardelyx, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ardelyx Outperform 12.30% $106.35M -0.66%

Key Takeaway:

Stoke Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks higher for Return on Equity, suggesting better profitability relative to others. The Consensus rating suggests a positive outlook for the company compared to its peers.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to restore naturally-occurring protein levels selectively. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. The company provides early programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye, to up-regulate the protein expression of the underlying disease gene in a mutation-agnostic manner.

Stoke Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Stoke Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 186.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -169.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Stoke Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.