A Look Ahead: Rigel Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Forecast

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The market awaits Rigel Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.65, leading to a 22.98% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 0.09 0.55 0.06 EPS Actual 3.28 0.63 0.80 0.70 Price Change % 23.00 1.00 -8.00 43.00

Market Performance of Rigel Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals were trading at $31.58 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $44.5, suggesting a potential 40.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rigel Pharmaceuticals Buy 176.01% $97.18M 118.63%

Key Takeaway:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top among its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a growth rate of 176.01%. It also leads in gross profit, standing at $97.18M. Additionally, the company excels in return on equity, achieving a rate of 118.63%.

Discovering Rigel Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc develops small-molecule drugs for autoimmune, cancer-related, and viral diseases. The firm's primary drug is an oral rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate that has been licensed to AstraZeneca. Astra has taken overall responsibility for developing and marketing the drug and will pay Rigel royalties and milestone payments. Its pipeline product includes TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, Fostamatinib, R289, R552, R835, DS-3032, THF-beta Inhibitors, and AZD0449- Inhaled JAK Inhibitor.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rigel Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 176.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rigel Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 58.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigel Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 118.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigel Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 31.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

To track all earnings releases for Rigel Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.