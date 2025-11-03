Uniti Group's Earnings Outlook

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Uniti Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Uniti Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Uniti Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.35 0.33 0.34 EPS Actual 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.33 Price Change % -1.00 -4.00 4.00 4.00

Uniti Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Uniti Group were trading at $5.76 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Uniti Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.