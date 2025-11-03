Navigator Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Navigator Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Anticipation surrounds Navigator Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 1.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Navigator Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.14 0.36 0.38 0.29 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 -1.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Navigator Holdings's Stock

Shares of Navigator Holdings were trading at $16.44 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Navigator Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Navigator Holdings.

With 2 analyst ratings, Navigator Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $21.5, indicating a potential 30.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flex LNG, Excelerate Energy and Nordic American Tankers, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flex LNG, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 39.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Excelerate Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 58.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 81.75% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Flex LNG, Excelerate Energy and Nordic American Tankers are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Navigator Holdings Buy -11.62% $32.22M 1.76% Flex LNG Neutral 1.52% $45.85M 2.29% Excelerate Energy Neutral 11.58% $92.59M 0.81% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -39.25% $6.81M -0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Navigator Holdings is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, it is placed in the middle.

Get to Know Navigator Holdings Better

Navigator Holdings Ltd owns and operates liquefied gas carriers, which include a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The company also owns a share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel (the Ethylene Export Terminal) through a joint venture (the Export Terminal Joint Venture). Company play a vital role in theglobalised liquefied gas supply chain, providing gas transportation solutions for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders.

A Deep Dive into Navigator Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Navigator Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Navigator Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Navigator Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

