A Look Ahead: Companhia Siderurgica's Earnings Forecast

Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Companhia Siderurgica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Companhia Siderurgica's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Companhia Siderurgica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.21 0.2 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.09 -0.1 Price Change % -4.00 -8.00 8.00 -6.0

Performance of Companhia Siderurgica Shares

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica were trading at $1.76 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

