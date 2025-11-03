A Glimpse of Trex Co's Earnings Potential

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Trex Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Investors in Trex Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trex Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.59 0.04 0.32 EPS Actual 0.73 0.60 0.09 0.37 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 1.00 6.00

Tracking Trex Co's Stock Performance

Shares of Trex Co were trading at $48.32 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Trex Co

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Trex Co.

Analysts have provided Trex Co with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $67.14, suggesting a potential 38.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UFP Industries, CSW Industrials and Fortune Brands, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for UFP Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $103.5, suggesting a potential 114.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSW Industrials, with an average 1-year price target of $280.0, suggesting a potential 479.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $64.4, suggesting a potential 33.28% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for UFP Industries, CSW Industrials and Fortune Brands are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trex Co Neutral 3.01% $158.13M 7.99% UFP Industries Buy -15.02% $312.73M 2.37% CSW Industrials Neutral 21.51% $119.19M 3.63% Fortune Brands Neutral -0.53% $519.40M 3.00%

Key Takeaway:

Trex Co ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Trex Co: A Closer Look

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Understanding the Numbers: Trex Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trex Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trex Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trex Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trex Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.