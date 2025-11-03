A Glimpse of Sixth Street Specialty's Earnings Potential

Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sixth Street Specialty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The market awaits Sixth Street Specialty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.62% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sixth Street Specialty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.55 0.57 0.57 EPS Actual 0.56 0.58 0.61 0.57 Price Change % 3.00 -1.00 2.00 0.00

Tracking Sixth Street Specialty's Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty were trading at $22.62 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Sixth Street Specialty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sixth Street Specialty.

The consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.67, there's a potential 4.64% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and WisdomTree, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WisdomTree, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 40.32% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and WisdomTree, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acadian Asset Management Neutral 16.88% $42.20M 65.37% WisdomTree Neutral 11.54% $58.54M 4.81%

Key Takeaway:

Sixth Street Specialty ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong financial performance. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Sixth Street Specialty is positioned favorably compared to its peers.

Delving into Sixth Street Specialty's Background

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the United States of America. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excel at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital. The company seeks to generate current income in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Sixth Street Specialty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sixth Street Specialty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Sixth Street Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 82.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sixth Street Specialty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.07.

