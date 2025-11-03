Gulfport Energy's Earnings Outlook

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gulfport Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.66.

The announcement from Gulfport Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.33, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gulfport Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.09 5.23 4.12 2.93 EPS Actual 5.42 5.63 4.80 3.42 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 -3.00 10.00

Market Performance of Gulfport Energy's Stock

Shares of Gulfport Energy were trading at $186.01 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Gulfport Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Gulfport Energy.

Analysts have given Gulfport Energy a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $215.86, indicating a potential 16.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Black Stone Minerals, Civitas Resources and California Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Black Stone Minerals, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 93.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Civitas Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential 76.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $64.56, suggesting a potential 65.29% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Black Stone Minerals, Civitas Resources and California Resources, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gulfport Energy Buy 64.19% $220.24M 9.53% Black Stone Minerals Neutral -7.35% $85.51M 10.40% Civitas Resources Outperform -19.60% $300M 1.84% California Resources Buy 63.53% $347M 4.97%

Key Takeaway:

Gulfport Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Gulfport Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

A Deep Dive into Gulfport Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gulfport Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.19% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 52.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Gulfport Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

