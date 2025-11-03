Skyworks Solutions's Earnings Outlook

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Skyworks Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39.

The announcement from Skyworks Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 0.16% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Skyworks Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.40 1.57 1.52 EPS Actual 1.33 1.24 1.60 1.55 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -25.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Skyworks Solutions's Stock

Shares of Skyworks Solutions were trading at $77.72 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Skyworks Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Skyworks Solutions.

The consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $95.83 implies a potential 23.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rambus, Rigetti Computing and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rambus, with an average 1-year price target of $122.5, suggesting a potential 57.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rigetti Computing, with an average 1-year price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential 52.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GLOBALFOUNDRIES, with an average 1-year price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential 52.71% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Rambus, Rigetti Computing and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Skyworks Solutions Neutral 6.57% $401M 1.81% Rambus Outperform 22.68% $141.92M 3.84% Rigetti Computing Buy -41.64% $566K -10.43% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Neutral 3.43% $408M 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Skyworks Solutions ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Skyworks Solutions is positioned well within its peer group based on these metrics.

Delving into Skyworks Solutions's Background

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Skyworks Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Skyworks Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.57% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Skyworks Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Skyworks Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.