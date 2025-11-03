Exploring Gartner's Earnings Expectations

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gartner to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42.

Anticipation surrounds Gartner's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 0.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gartner's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.34 2.72 3.25 2.38 EPS Actual 3.53 2.98 5.45 2.50 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -1.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner were trading at $248.34 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Gartner

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gartner.

With 11 analyst ratings, Gartner has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $291.82, indicating a potential 17.51% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EPAM Systems, Kyndryl Hldgs and BigBear.ai Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPAM Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $182.75, suggesting a potential 26.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kyndryl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 87.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BigBear.ai Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 96.78% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for EPAM Systems, Kyndryl Hldgs and BigBear.ai Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gartner Neutral 5.73% $1.15B 15.89% EPAM Systems Neutral 18.04% $389.43M 2.41% Kyndryl Hldgs Neutral 0.11% $796M 4.57% BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy -18.38% $8.11M -98.47%

Key Takeaway:

Gartner ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Gartner is at the top compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

A Deep Dive into Gartner's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gartner displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, Gartner faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Gartner visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.