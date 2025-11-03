Exploring Exelon's Earnings Expectations

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Exelon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Exelon are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.6% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Exelon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.88 0.59 0.67 EPS Actual 0.39 0.92 0.64 0.71 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon were trading at $46.12 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Exelon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exelon.

Exelon has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $51.5, the consensus suggests a potential 11.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Xcel Energy, Entergy and PG&E, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Xcel Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $84.77, suggesting a potential 83.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $101.64, suggesting a potential 120.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PG&E, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 55.55% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Xcel Energy, Entergy and PG&E, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exelon Neutral 1.23% $2.21B 1.42% Xcel Energy Outperform 7.44% $2.06B 2.49% Entergy Outperform 12.48% $1.92B 4.22% PG&E Neutral 5.20% $2.46B 2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Exelon ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Exelon is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exelon

Exelon serves approximately 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

Exelon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Exelon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.77.

