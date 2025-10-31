Earnings Preview: L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that L.B. Foster will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Anticipation surrounds L.B. Foster's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.24, leading to a 3.96% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at L.B. Foster's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.01 0.12 0.48 EPS Actual 0.27 -0.20 -0.02 3.27 Price Change % 4.00 -7.00 -2.00 6.00

Market Performance of L.B. Foster's Stock

Shares of L.B. Foster were trading at $27.09 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.