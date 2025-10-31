Exploring MagnaChip Semiconductor's Earnings Expectations

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The market awaits MagnaChip Semiconductor's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 27.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.22 -0.19 0.75 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.10 0.07 -0.34 Price Change % -28.00 -2.00 -4.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor were trading at $2.99 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

