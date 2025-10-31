Earnings Preview For Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Goodyear Tire & Rubber is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.40 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.52% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.29 0.31 0.21 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.04 0.39 0.37 Price Change % -19.00 -1.00 17.00 14.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Share Price Analysis

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber were trading at $6.91 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The consensus rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.38, there's a potential 64.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phinia, Adient and LCI Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phinia, with an average 1-year price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential 742.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Adient, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 269.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LCI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $100.5, suggesting a potential 1354.41% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Phinia, Adient and LCI Industries, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Goodyear Tire & Rubber Neutral -2.30% $760M 5.06% Phinia Neutral 8.22% $200M 0.81% Adient Neutral 0.67% $237M 2.09% LCI Industries Neutral 5.00% $270.02M 4.19%

Key Takeaway:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Goodyear Tire & Rubber Better

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Goodyear Tire & Rubber visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.