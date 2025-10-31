What's Next: NAPCO Security Techs's Earnings Preview

NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NAPCO Security Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

NAPCO Security Techs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 11.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.27 0.33 0.35 EPS Actual 0.33 0.28 0.28 0.30 Price Change % 11.00 0.00 -2.00 4.00

Tracking NAPCO Security Techs's Stock Performance

Shares of NAPCO Security Techs were trading at $43.78 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on NAPCO Security Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NAPCO Security Techs.

Analysts have given NAPCO Security Techs a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $44.0, indicating a potential 0.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of nLight, Nayax and Evolv Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for nLight, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 36.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nayax, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 1.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Evolv Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential 78.69% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for nLight, Nayax and Evolv Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NAPCO Security Techs Buy 0.78% $26.80M 7.05% nLight Buy 22.22% $18.46M -1.68% Nayax Neutral 22.41% $46.17M 6.10% Evolv Technologies Buy 29.02% $16.22M -37.93%

Key Takeaway:

NAPCO Security Techs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind NAPCO Security Techs

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down NAPCO Security Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NAPCO Security Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.78% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NAPCO Security Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NAPCO Security Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for NAPCO Security Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.