Insights Ahead: FuboTV's Quarterly Earnings

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FuboTV to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from FuboTV is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.03 -0.11 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 Price Change % -1.00 -17.00 -14.00 -13.00

Market Performance of FuboTV's Stock

Shares of FuboTV were trading at $3.66 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 156.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

