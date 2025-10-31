A Preview Of RingCentral's Earnings

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RingCentral will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

The announcement from RingCentral is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.97% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at RingCentral's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.96 0.97 0.92 EPS Actual 1.06 1.00 0.98 0.95 Price Change % 27.00 4.00 -6.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral were trading at $29.48 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.