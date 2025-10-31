Pinnacle West Capital's Earnings: A Preview

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pinnacle West Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07.

Investors in Pinnacle West Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.58 0.02 -0.14 3.49 EPS Actual 1.58 -0.04 -0.06 3.37 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -2.00 -1.00

Tracking Pinnacle West Capital's Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital were trading at $89.55 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Pinnacle West Capital

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Pinnacle West Capital.

The consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $94.73, there's a potential 5.78% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and OGE Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for OGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential 44.91% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and OGE Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pinnacle West Capital Neutral 3.80% $595.14M 2.86% OGE Energy Neutral 8.25% $513.20M 4.90%

Key Takeaway:

Pinnacle West Capital ranks higher than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, Pinnacle West Capital is positioned in the middle compared to its peer group.

Delving into Pinnacle West Capital's Background

Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility serving approximately 1.4 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including the Phoenix area. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in one of the largest nuclear plants in the US, Palo Verde. Half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.

Pinnacle West Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle West Capital displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pinnacle West Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle West Capital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle West Capital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle West Capital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.