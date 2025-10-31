Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Exact Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Exact Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.99% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Exact Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.37 -0.31 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.21 -0.06 -0.21 Price Change % -8.00 9.00 -2.00 -23.00

Tracking Exact Sciences's Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences were trading at $63.22 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Exact Sciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exact Sciences.

Analysts have provided Exact Sciences with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $63.73, suggesting a potential 0.81% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $78.91, suggesting a potential 24.82% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exact Sciences Outperform 15.99% $562.45M -0.05% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.12% $154.38M -20.58%

Key Takeaway:

Exact Sciences outperforms its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong financial performance. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity.

Discovering Exact Sciences: A Closer Look

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It also has a pipeline of blood-based tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Exact Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

