Public Service Enterprise's Earnings Outlook

Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Public Service Enterprise will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in Public Service Enterprise are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Public Service Enterprise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 1.44 0.83 0.87 EPS Actual 0.77 1.43 0.84 0.90 Price Change % -3.00 -2.00 0.00 2.00

Tracking Public Service Enterprise's Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise were trading at $80.75 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Public Service Enterprise

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Public Service Enterprise.

Public Service Enterprise has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $89.17, the consensus suggests a potential 10.43% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WEC Energy Group, Consolidated Edison and Dominion Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEC Energy Group, with an average 1-year price target of $122.71, suggesting a potential 51.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Consolidated Edison, with an average 1-year price target of $102.18, suggesting a potential 26.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dominion Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 19.5% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for WEC Energy Group, Consolidated Edison and Dominion Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Public Service Enterprise Neutral 15.77% $1.12B 3.54% WEC Energy Group Neutral 13.40% $842.80M 1.87% Consolidated Edison Underperform 11.65% $1.82B 1.03% Dominion Energy Neutral 9.29% $1.92B 2.85%

Key Takeaway:

Public Service Enterprise ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Public Service Enterprise: A Closer Look

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and PSEG Power, which owns all or a share of three nuclear plans and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Public Service Enterprise's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Public Service Enterprise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.