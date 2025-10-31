A Preview Of Williams Companies's Earnings

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Williams Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Investors in Williams Companies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.55 0.46 0.42 EPS Actual 0.46 0.60 0.47 0.43 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 5.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies were trading at $57.62 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Williams Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Williams Companies.

With 11 analyst ratings, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $68.55, indicating a potential 18.97% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enterprise Prods Partners, Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enterprise Prods Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 40.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 46.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 61.52% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Enterprise Prods Partners, Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Williams Companies Neutral 19.05% $1.70B 4.39% Enterprise Prods Partners Neutral -15.72% $1.77B 4.90% Kinder Morgan Neutral 2.57% $2.21B 2.04% Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11%

Key Takeaway:

Williams Companies is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also at the top among its peers. However, for Return on Equity, Williams Companies is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Williams Companies's Background

Williams operates the Transco pipeline, which connects the Gulf Coast to the Northeast United States. It has additional natural gas transmission pipelines connecting the Rockies to the Pacific Northwest and midcontinent. At the field level, it operates substantial gathering and processing assets in Appalachia and other basins. The company has also struck several power supply agreements.

Williams Companies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

