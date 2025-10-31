Preview: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35.

Investors in Vertex Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 20.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.05 4.29 4.02 4.14 EPS Actual 4.52 4.06 3.98 4.38 Price Change % -21.00 -10.00 -3.00 6.00

Tracking Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals were trading at $419.89 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is Buy, derived from 18 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $484.11 implies a potential 15.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $747.41, suggesting a potential 78.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gilead Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $126.25, suggesting a potential 69.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $523.89, suggesting a potential 24.77% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vertex Pharmaceuticals Buy 12.06% $2.56B 6.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buy 0.90% $3.23B 4.79% Gilead Sciences Buy 1.84% $5.58B 10.09% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.26% $630.74M -36.21%

Key Takeaway:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. However, for return on equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Background

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.06% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Vertex Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.