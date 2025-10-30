Earnings Outlook For Civeo

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Civeo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The market awaits Civeo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.35, leading to a 1.86% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Civeo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.43 -0.14 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.72 -1.10 -0.36 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -2.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Civeo were trading at $22.72 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.