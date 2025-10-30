A Look at Cenovus Energy's Upcoming Earnings Report

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Cenovus Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 2.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cenovus Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.29 0.18 0.32 EPS Actual 0.33 0.33 0.05 0.31 Price Change % -3.00 4.00 -5.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy were trading at $17.07 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cenovus Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cenovus Energy.

The consensus rating for Cenovus Energy is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $26.0, there's a potential 52.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Occidental Petroleum, Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Occidental Petroleum, with an average 1-year price target of $49.29, suggesting a potential 188.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Imperial Oil, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 573.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Suncor Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 280.79% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Occidental Petroleum, Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cenovus Energy Outperform -16.20% $2.59B 2.87% Occidental Petroleum Neutral -5.91% $2.09B 0.97% Imperial Oil Neutral -14.62% $1.48B 3.84% Suncor Energy Outperform -9.03% $5.18B 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Cenovus Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Cenovus Energy is at the top compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 786 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022. The company had upstream projects across Western Canada; crude oil production and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the U.S., and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

A Deep Dive into Cenovus Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cenovus Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cenovus Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cenovus Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

