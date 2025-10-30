A Glimpse of RBC Bearings's Earnings Potential

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RBC Bearings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68.

Investors in RBC Bearings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 2.67 2.70 2.20 2.30 EPS Actual 2.84 2.83 2.34 2.29 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 8.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings were trading at $408.94 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on RBC Bearings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on RBC Bearings.

With 1 analyst ratings, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $455.0, indicating a potential 11.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lincoln Electric Holdings, IDEX and Nordson, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lincoln Electric Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $267.25, suggesting a potential 34.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $185.5, suggesting a potential 54.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $263.5, suggesting a potential 35.57% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lincoln Electric Holdings, IDEX and Nordson, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RBC Bearings Buy 7.31% $195.20M 2.23% Lincoln Electric Holdings Outperform 6.56% $405.55M 10.54% IDEX Buy 7.21% $392.20M 3.32% Nordson Neutral 12.08% $406.52M 4.23%

Key Takeaway:

RBC Bearings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The company has two reportable segments: Industrial, which derives maximum revenue, and Aerospace/Defense. The Aerospace/Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and the Industrial segment represents the end markets for its products used in various industrial applications. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into RBC Bearings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: RBC Bearings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RBC Bearings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RBC Bearings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RBC Bearings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

