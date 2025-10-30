A Glimpse of Colgate-Palmolive's Earnings Potential

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Colgate-Palmolive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Anticipation surrounds Colgate-Palmolive's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.86 0.89 0.88 EPS Actual 0.92 0.91 0.91 0.91 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -5.00 -4.00

Tracking Colgate-Palmolive's Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at $75.73 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Colgate-Palmolive

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Colgate-Palmolive.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Colgate-Palmolive, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $89.92, suggesting a potential 18.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential 76.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $95.5, suggesting a potential 26.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $128.7, suggesting a potential 69.95% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Colgate-Palmolive Buy 1.03% $3.07B 139.53% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -1.61% $1.46B 42.92% Church & Dwight Co Neutral -0.32% $647M 4.27% Clorox Neutral 4.47% $924M 190.80%

Key Takeaway:

Colgate-Palmolive ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Colgate-Palmolive's Background

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown into a leading player in the household and personal care industry. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for north of 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one-fifth of sales), which sells a majority of its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

A Deep Dive into Colgate-Palmolive's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 139.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, Colgate-Palmolive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

