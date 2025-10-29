Examining the Future: Apollo Comml Real Est's Earnings Outlook

Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Apollo Comml Real Est will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits Apollo Comml Real Est's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.33% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Apollo Comml Real Est's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.26 EPS Actual 0.26 0.24 0.32 0.31 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 10.00 0.00

Market Performance of Apollo Comml Real Est's Stock

Shares of Apollo Comml Real Est were trading at $10.15 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Apollo Comml Real Est

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Apollo Comml Real Est.

With 2 analyst ratings, Apollo Comml Real Est has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $10.75, indicating a potential 5.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29%

Key Takeaway:

Apollo Comml Real Est is positioned at the bottom among its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a negative growth rate. Its gross profit is also lower compared to its peers. However, Apollo Comml Real Est has a higher return on equity than its peers, indicating better profitability relative to shareholder equity.

Discovering Apollo Comml Real Est: A Closer Look

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.

Apollo Comml Real Est's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Apollo Comml Real Est's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apollo Comml Real Est's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apollo Comml Real Est's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Apollo Comml Real Est's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.23. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

