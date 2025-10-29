A Glimpse of Scorpio Tankers's Earnings Potential

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Scorpio Tankers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.07% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Scorpio Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.74 0.65 2.10 EPS Actual 1.41 1.03 0.63 1.75 Price Change % -1.00 4.00 -7.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Scorpio Tankers's Stock

Shares of Scorpio Tankers were trading at $61.44 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Scorpio Tankers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $69.2, the consensus suggests a potential 12.63% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Plains GP Holdings, Delek Logistics Partners and Hess Midstream, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains GP Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential 67.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek Logistics Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 26.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hess Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $40.62, suggesting a potential 33.89% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Plains GP Holdings, Delek Logistics Partners and Hess Midstream, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Scorpio Tankers Buy -39.52% $108.69M 2.49% Plains GP Holdings Neutral -16.58% $649M 2.21% Delek Logistics Partners Neutral -6.91% $62.37M 68.88% Hess Midstream Neutral 13.41% $361.70M 14.61%

Key Takeaway:

Scorpio Tankers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing strong profitability relative to others. Overall, Scorpio Tankers' performance is mixed when compared to its peers, with strengths in profitability but weaknesses in revenue growth and gross profit.

Unveiling the Story Behind Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owned, lease financed, or chartered in vessels spanning three different vessel segments Handymax, MR, and LR2. The company's fleet of tankers is the eco-friendly, and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from LR2.

A Deep Dive into Scorpio Tankers's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Scorpio Tankers's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Scorpio Tankers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Scorpio Tankers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Scorpio Tankers's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Scorpio Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

To track all earnings releases for Scorpio Tankers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

