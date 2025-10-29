A Look Ahead: California Water Servs Gr's Earnings Forecast

California Water Servs Gr (NYSE:CWT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that California Water Servs Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits California Water Servs Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 2.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at California Water Servs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.16 0.16 1.05 EPS Actual 0.71 0.22 0.33 1.03 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 1.00 -4.00

Market Performance of California Water Servs Gr's Stock

Shares of California Water Servs Gr were trading at $49.36 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on California Water Servs Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on California Water Servs Gr.

The consensus rating for California Water Servs Gr is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $55.0 implies a potential 11.43% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Consolidated Water Co, Essential Utilities and American Water Works Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Consolidated Water Co, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 18.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Essential Utilities, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 8.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Water Works Co, with an average 1-year price target of $146.17, suggesting a potential 196.13% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Consolidated Water Co, Essential Utilities and American Water Works Co, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity California Water Servs Gr Outperform 8.45% $170.41M 2.57% Consolidated Water Co Buy 3.42% $12.83M 2.37% Essential Utilities Outperform 18.53% $309.66M 1.64% American Water Works Co Neutral 11.05% $796M 2.72%

Key Takeaway:

California Water Servs Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About California Water Servs Gr

California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California. The company engages in the production, treatment, storage, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which can be divided between regulated and unregulated businesses. The regulated public utilities subsidiaries operate in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. The unregulated subsidiaries provide water utility services to private companies and municipalities. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in California and, overall, from residential customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of California Water Servs Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: California Water Servs Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: California Water Servs Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Water Servs Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: California Water Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

To track all earnings releases for California Water Servs Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.