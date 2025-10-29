A Look at Crocs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Crocs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

Crocs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 1.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.03 2.48 2.26 3.1 EPS Actual 4.23 3.00 2.52 3.6 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -1.00 -2.0

Market Performance of Crocs's Stock

Shares of Crocs were trading at $86.74 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Crocs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crocs.

With 9 analyst ratings, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $89.67, indicating a potential 3.38% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steven Madden, Wolverine World Wide and Birkenstock Holding, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential 57.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $30.38, suggesting a potential 64.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $70.5, suggesting a potential 18.72% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Steven Madden, Wolverine World Wide and Birkenstock Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crocs Buy 3.41% $708.84M -29.04% Steven Madden Buy 6.77% $226.03M -4.62% Wolverine World Wide Buy 11.52% $224M 7.91% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76%

Key Takeaway:

Crocs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Crocs: A Closer Look

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

A Deep Dive into Crocs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -29.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Crocs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

