Insights Ahead: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Quarterly Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Anticipation surrounds Apellis Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 2.73% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.34 -0.40 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.74 -0.29 -0.46 Price Change % 3.00 -1.00 -3.00 3.00

Tracking Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals were trading at $30.05 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

With 8 analyst ratings, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $33.75, indicating a potential 12.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $32.18, suggesting a potential 7.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $84.25, suggesting a potential 180.37% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apellis Pharmaceuticals Outperform -10.61% $164.87M -26.30% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Buy 9.34% $243.83M 3.36% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 64.09% $104.36M -2.40%

Key Takeaway:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ranks lowest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest as well. Overall, Apellis Pharmaceuticals lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.61% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -23.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Apellis Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

