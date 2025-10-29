A Glimpse of AppFolio's Earnings Potential

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AppFolio to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

AppFolio bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 19.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AppFolio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.23 0.94 1.03 EPS Actual 1.38 1.21 0.92 1.29 Price Change % 19.00 -18.00 -8.00 11.00

Performance of AppFolio Shares

Shares of AppFolio were trading at $244.28 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about AppFolio

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AppFolio.

The consensus rating for AppFolio is Outperform, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $321.29, there's a potential 31.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NICE, Confluent and BitMine Immersion Techs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $197.0, suggesting a potential 19.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Confluent, with an average 1-year price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential 89.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BitMine Immersion Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, suggesting a potential 63.16% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NICE, Confluent and BitMine Immersion Techs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AppFolio Outperform 19.35% $151.75M 7.84% NICE Neutral 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% Confluent Outperform 19.31% $221.56M -6.09% BitMine Immersion Techs Buy 67.50% $490.87K -21.73%

Key Takeaway:

AppFolio ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, AppFolio's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for its shareholders.

All You Need to Know About AppFolio

AppFolio Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the real estate industry. Its property management software offers property managers an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The group's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). Its solutions are AppFolio Property Manager Core, AppFolio Property Manager Plus, and AppFolio Property Manager Max. It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation, and electronic payment services. Its markets are Single-Family, Multifamily, Student Housing, Affordable Housing, Community Associations, Commercial, and Investment Management. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions in the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

AppFolio's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AppFolio's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.35% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AppFolio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

