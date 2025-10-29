A Glimpse of InterDigital's Earnings Potential

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate InterDigital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

Investors in InterDigital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $4.33, leading to a 2.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at InterDigital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.19 2.56 3.87 0.24 EPS Actual 6.52 4.21 5.15 1.63 Price Change % -2.00 4.00 -3.00 10.00

Performance of InterDigital Shares

Shares of InterDigital were trading at $372.48 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 151.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on InterDigital

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on InterDigital.

Analysts have given InterDigital a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $350.0, indicating a potential 6.04% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceTitan, Elastic and Open Text, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $136.43, suggesting a potential 63.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Elastic, with an average 1-year price target of $117.65, suggesting a potential 68.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Open Text, with an average 1-year price target of $39.62, suggesting a potential 89.36% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ServiceTitan, Elastic and Open Text are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity InterDigital Buy 34.50% $276.69M 17.85% ServiceTitan Buy 25.46% $171.35M -2.19% Elastic Buy 19.53% $318.54M -2.59% Open Text Neutral -3.79% $947.70M 0.72%

Key Takeaway:

InterDigital ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to one peer. Overall, InterDigital is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering InterDigital: A Closer Look

InterDigital Inc is a research and development company focused on wireless, video, Artificial Intelligence, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. The majority of revenue is generated from fixed-fee patent license agreements, with a smaller portion coming from variable royalty agreements. Geographically it operates in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe, out of which the majority is from China.

InterDigital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, InterDigital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.5% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 60.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): InterDigital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: InterDigital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.45. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for InterDigital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.