Insights Ahead: Xcel Energy's Quarterly Earnings

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xcel Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

Xcel Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 0.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.92 0.88 1.26 EPS Actual 0.75 0.84 0.81 1.25 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Xcel Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy were trading at $79.82 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Xcel Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $84.15, the consensus suggests a potential 5.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exelon, Entergy and PG&E, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Exelon, with an average 1-year price target of $51.5, suggesting a potential 35.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $101.0, suggesting a potential 26.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PG&E, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 74.32% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Exelon, Entergy and PG&E, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xcel Energy Outperform 8.55% $1.56B 2.18% Exelon Neutral 1.23% $2.21B 1.42% Entergy Outperform 12.70% $1.56B 2.98% PG&E Neutral 5.20% $2.46B 2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Xcel Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.8 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy suppliers in the US, with more than half of its electricity sales coming from carbon-free energy.

Financial Milestones: Xcel Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Xcel Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Xcel Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xcel Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, Xcel Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

