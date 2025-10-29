A Preview Of Insmed's Earnings

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insmed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.35.

Anticipation surrounds Insmed's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.39, leading to a 0.23% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Insmed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.31 -1.36 -1.16 -1.22 EPS Actual -1.70 -1.42 -1.32 -1.27 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -3.00 2.00

Performance of Insmed Shares

Shares of Insmed were trading at $165.29 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Insmed

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Insmed.

A total of 20 analyst ratings have been received for Insmed, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $158.4, suggesting a potential 4.17% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Natera, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Natera, with an average 1-year price target of $207.57, suggesting a potential 25.58% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Natera, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Insmed Buy 18.90% $79.34M -47.70% Natera Outperform 32.24% $346.60M -8.12%

Key Takeaway:

Insmed is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Insmed: A Closer Look

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Insmed: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Insmed displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -299.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -47.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

