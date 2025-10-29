An Overview of First Solar's Earnings

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Solar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30.

Investors in First Solar are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.53, leading to a 5.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at First Solar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.65 2.50 4.71 3.09 EPS Actual 3.18 1.95 3.65 2.91 Price Change % 5.00 -8.00 6.00 -1.00

Performance of First Solar Shares

Shares of First Solar were trading at $239.6 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on First Solar

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on First Solar.

A total of 15 analyst ratings have been received for First Solar, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $258.47, suggesting a potential 7.88% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Astera Labs, Credo Technology Group and ON Semiconductor, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Astera Labs, with an average 1-year price target of $180.83, suggesting a potential 24.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Credo Technology Group, with an average 1-year price target of $156.67, suggesting a potential 34.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $55.58, suggesting a potential 76.8% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Astera Labs, Credo Technology Group and ON Semiconductor, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Solar Buy 8.58% $499.85M 4.09% Astera Labs Buy 149.74% $145.56M 4.70% Credo Technology Group Outperform 273.57% $150.37M 8.67% ON Semiconductor Neutral -15.36% $551.90M 2.13%

Key Takeaway:

First Solar ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Key Indicators: First Solar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Solar's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

