A Preview Of VICI Props's Earnings

VICI Props (NYSE:VICI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate VICI Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

VICI Props bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.22% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VICI Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.58 0.57 0.56 EPS Actual 0.60 0.58 0.57 0.57 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 2.00 -1.00

VICI Props Share Price Analysis

Shares of VICI Props were trading at $30.36 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on VICI Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VICI Props.

With 8 analyst ratings, VICI Props has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $36.5, indicating a potential 20.22% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and EPR Props, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gaming and Leisure Props, with an average 1-year price target of $51.2, suggesting a potential 68.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lamar Advertising, with an average 1-year price target of $125.33, suggesting a potential 312.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $59.21, suggesting a potential 95.03% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and EPR Props are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VICI Properties Outperform 4.63% $994.72M 3.23% Gaming and Leisure Props Neutral 3.74% $380.93M 3.45% Lamar Advertising Neutral 2.49% $392.54M 14.44% EPR Props Neutral 4.52% $151.19M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

VICI Props ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About VICI Props

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. It own nearly 93 experiential assets across a geographically portfolio consisting of nearly 54 gaming properties and nearly 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Financial Insights: VICI Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VICI Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 86.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Props's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: VICI Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for VICI Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.