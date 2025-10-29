Tradeweb Markets Earnings Preview

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tradeweb Markets to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

Anticipation surrounds Tradeweb Markets's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.86 0.74 0.76 EPS Actual 0.87 0.86 0.76 0.75 Price Change % -5.00 0.00 1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Tradeweb Markets's Stock

Shares of Tradeweb Markets were trading at $108.04 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Tradeweb Markets

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tradeweb Markets.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Tradeweb Markets, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $134.62, suggesting a potential 24.6% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FactSet Research Systems, Morningstar and Bullish, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FactSet Research Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $345.7, suggesting a potential 219.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Morningstar, with an average 1-year price target of $325.0, suggesting a potential 200.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bullish, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 45.85% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FactSet Research Systems, Morningstar and Bullish are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tradeweb Markets Neutral 26.67% $343.28M 2.55% FactSet Research Systems Neutral 6.17% $308.23M 7.08% Morningstar Outperform 5.81% $374.50M 5.52% Bullish Buy 18.26% $47.66M 4.78%

Key Takeaway:

Tradeweb Markets ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in US and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and US and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Tradeweb Markets: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

