An Overview of International Paper's Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate International Paper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

Investors in International Paper are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.18, leading to a 0.71% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at International Paper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.36 0.05 0.26 EPS Actual 0.20 0.23 -0.02 0.44 Price Change % -1.00 -4.00 -2.00 0.00

Performance of International Paper Shares

Shares of International Paper were trading at $47.13 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on International Paper

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding International Paper.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for International Paper, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $52.6, suggesting a potential 11.61% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smurfit WestRock, Amcor and Avery Dennison, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smurfit WestRock, with an average 1-year price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential 15.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amcor, with an average 1-year price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential 79.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Avery Dennison, with an average 1-year price target of $195.67, suggesting a potential 315.17% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Smurfit WestRock, Amcor and Avery Dennison are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity International Paper Buy 42.94% $1.89B 0.41% Smurfit WestRock Buy 167.43% $1.51B -0.15% Amcor Outperform 43.76% $895M -0.50% Avery Dennison Buy -0.23% $639.10M 7.54%

Key Takeaway:

International Paper is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About International Paper

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one-third of the North American corrugated packaging market. The company also has a substantial presence in Europe following its acquisition of DS Smith. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: International Paper's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: International Paper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

