Earnings Preview: DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DTE Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11.

The announcement from DTE Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.25% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at DTE Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.46 2.0 1.44 1.88 EPS Actual 1.36 2.1 1.51 2.22 Price Change % -1.00 0.0 1.00 -2.00

Tracking DTE Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy were trading at $139.64 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about DTE Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DTE Energy.

With 7 analyst ratings, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $148.0, indicating a potential 5.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ameren, CenterPoint Energy and Consolidated Edison, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $111.43, suggesting a potential 20.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential 70.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Consolidated Edison, with an average 1-year price target of $102.18, suggesting a potential 26.83% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ameren, CenterPoint Energy and Consolidated Edison, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DTE Energy Neutral 18.92% $1.00B 1.93% Ameren Neutral 31.19% $928M 2.24% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 7.11% $1.03B 2.66% Consolidated Edison Underperform 11.65% $1.82B 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

DTE Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one company showing higher growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit, with all peers having higher profits. DTE Energy is also at the bottom for return on equity, with all peers having higher returns.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

A Deep Dive into DTE Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, DTE Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

