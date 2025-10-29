Exploring CMS Energy's Earnings Expectations

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CMS Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

CMS Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CMS Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 1.03 0.87 0.78 EPS Actual 0.71 1.02 0.87 0.84 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 1.00 -2.00

Tracking CMS Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy were trading at $73.44 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CMS Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CMS Energy.

Analysts have provided CMS Energy with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $77.0, suggesting a potential 4.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NiSource, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NiSource, with an average 1-year price target of $45.57, suggesting a potential 37.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential 43.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $111.43, suggesting a potential 51.73% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for NiSource, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CMS Energy Neutral 14.37% $714M 2.43% NiSource Outperform 18.28% $625M 1.15% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 7.11% $1.03B 2.66% Ameren Neutral 31.19% $928M 2.24%

Key Takeaway:

CMS Energy is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, CMS Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, CMS Energy is positioned in the middle.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Financial Insights: CMS Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for CMS Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.