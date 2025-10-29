What to Expect from Bristol-Myers Squibb's Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51.

The market awaits Bristol-Myers Squibb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.49 1.47 1.49 EPS Actual 1.46 1.80 1.67 1.80 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -1.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb were trading at $42.82 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

