What to Expect from Bristol-Myers Squibb's Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51.
The market awaits Bristol-Myers Squibb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.12% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.49
|1.47
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.80
|1.67
|1.80
|Price Change %
|2.00
|-2.00
|-1.00
|-3.00
Stock Performance
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb were trading at $42.82 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
