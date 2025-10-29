A Glimpse of Gilead Sciences's Earnings Potential

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gilead Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14.

Gilead Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.76 1.7 1.55 EPS Actual 2.01 1.81 1.9 2.02 Price Change % 8.00 -3.00 7.0 7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences were trading at $117.88 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Gilead Sciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gilead Sciences.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Gilead Sciences, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $123.67, suggesting a potential 4.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amgen, with an average 1-year price target of $314.8, suggesting a potential 167.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $484.11, suggesting a potential 310.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $763.07, suggesting a potential 547.33% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gilead Sciences Buy 1.84% $5.58B 10.09% Amgen Neutral 9.43% $6.17B 21.00% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Buy 12.06% $2.56B 6.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buy 3.62% $3.15B 4.69%

Key Takeaway:

Gilead Sciences ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Gilead Sciences is at the bottom.

Delving into Gilead Sciences's Background

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat and prevent life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Gilead Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.