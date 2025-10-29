A Peek at Cigna Group's Future Earnings

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cigna Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.66.

The market awaits Cigna Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.93% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cigna Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 7.15 6.35 7.82 7.20 EPS Actual 7.20 6.74 6.64 7.51 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 4.00 1.00

Performance of Cigna Group Shares

Shares of Cigna Group were trading at $308.41 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Cigna Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cigna Group.

The consensus rating for Cigna Group is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $361.25 implies a potential 17.13% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CVS Health, Labcorp Hldgs and Quest Diagnostics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CVS Health, with an average 1-year price target of $86.0, suggesting a potential 72.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Labcorp Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $310.0, suggesting a potential 0.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Quest Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $199.9, suggesting a potential 35.18% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for CVS Health, Labcorp Hldgs and Quest Diagnostics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cigna Group Outperform 11.20% $5.92B 3.81% CVS Health Outperform 8.42% $13.59B 1.32% Labcorp Hldgs Outperform 9.51% $1.05B 2.84% Quest Diagnostics Neutral 13.18% $949M 3.36%

Key Takeaway:

Cigna Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Cigna Group Better

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

Financial Insights: Cigna Group

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

