An Overview of Haverty Furniture Cos's Earnings

Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Haverty Furniture Cos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits Haverty Furniture Cos's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.47 EPS Actual 0.16 0.23 0.49 0.29 Price Change % -1.00 9.00 9.00 -7.00

Tracking Haverty Furniture Cos's Stock Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Cos were trading at $20.42 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Haverty Furniture Cos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.