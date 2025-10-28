Exploring Methanex's Earnings Expectations

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Methanex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Methanex's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.63 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Methanex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 1.3 1.08 0.57 EPS Actual 0.97 1.3 1.24 1.21 Price Change % 2.00 3.0 4.00 7.00

Tracking Methanex's Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex were trading at $35.18 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Methanex

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Methanex.

With 4 analyst ratings, Methanex has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $48.0, indicating a potential 36.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hawkins, Cabot and Tronox Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hawkins, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 468.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cabot, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 141.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential 87.75% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hawkins, Cabot and Tronox Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Olin Neutral 6.95% $138.10M -0.07% Hawkins Buy 14.61% $72.36M 6.18% Cabot Neutral -9.15% $244M 6.74% Tronox Holdings Buy -10.85% $79M -5.06%

Key Takeaway:

Methanex ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Methanex is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Methanex

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Its customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. It distributes its products through an extensive supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Europe.

Methanex's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Methanex faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.46% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Methanex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Methanex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Methanex's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Methanex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.