Examining the Future: Boot Barn Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boot Barn Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

The market awaits Boot Barn Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.25 2.38 0.95 EPS Actual 1.74 1.22 2.43 0.95 Price Change % -1.00 17.00 -8.00 -20.00

Boot Barn Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings were trading at $202.07 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Boot Barn Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Boot Barn Holdings.

Analysts have given Boot Barn Holdings a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $221.75, indicating a potential 9.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $82.18, suggesting a potential 59.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential 41.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 87.88% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boot Barn Holdings Buy 19.06% $197.22M 4.64% Urban Outfitters Neutral 11.30% $566.16M 5.74% Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 6.58% $756.97M 11.40% Gap Neutral 0.13% $1.54B 6.40%

Key Takeaway:

Boot Barn Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Breaking Down Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Boot Barn Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

