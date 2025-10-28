Earnings Preview: Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Essex Property Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68.

The market awaits Essex Property Trust's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 7.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Essex Property Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.99 3.92 3.90 3.88 EPS Actual 4.03 3.97 3.92 3.91 Price Change % -8.00 1.00 3.00 -1.00

Essex Property Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Essex Property Trust were trading at $262.32 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Essex Property Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Essex Property Trust.

With 14 analyst ratings, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $289.96, indicating a potential 10.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mid-America Apartment, UDR and Camden Prop Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $157.0, suggesting a potential 40.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for UDR, with an average 1-year price target of $43.88, suggesting a potential 83.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Camden Prop Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $119.34, suggesting a potential 54.51% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Mid-America Apartment, UDR and Camden Prop Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Essex Property Trust Neutral 6.21% $322.42M 3.95% Mid-America Apartment Neutral 0.63% $164.22M 1.80% UDR Outperform 2.43% $115.84M 1.11% Camden Prop Trust Neutral 2.42% $242.50M 1.75%

Key Takeaway:

Essex Property Trust ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks second in Consensus rating and third in Return on Equity.

Discovering Essex Property Trust: A Closer Look

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 258 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

A Deep Dive into Essex Property Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Essex Property Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Essex Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

